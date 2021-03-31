Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $15.80 Million Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 5,076.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,869,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,833,780 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $15,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,569,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,965,000 after buying an additional 6,157,541 shares in the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,566,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,730,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,923,000 after buying an additional 2,588,948 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,805,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,325,000. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.06.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $9.02. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of -18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. The firm had revenue of $432.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

