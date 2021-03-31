Voloridge Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 95.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,611,737 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $14,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,785,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512,418 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999,115 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 469.8% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 5,189,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278,703 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 4,649,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,142,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of C opened at $72.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $152.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.67 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.14.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on C. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.17.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.