Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires 312,095 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 355.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 399,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312,095 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Trip.com Group worth $13,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Trip.com Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,141,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,070,000 after acquiring an additional 228,269 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its position in Trip.com Group by 356.8% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 518,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,136,000 after acquiring an additional 404,730 shares during the last quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its position in Trip.com Group by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 4,164,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,459,000 after acquiring an additional 758,301 shares during the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at $4,722,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its position in Trip.com Group by 230.6% during the fourth quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 2,461,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,271 shares during the last quarter.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on TCOM shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Trip.com Group from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, New Street Research cut Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.93.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock opened at $39.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.59 and a 200 day moving average of $34.15. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $21.53 and a 12 month high of $45.19. The firm has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of -73.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.78 million. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.