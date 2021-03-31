Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys 59,204 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 151.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 98,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,204 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $12,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.09.

KEYS stock opened at $141.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $78.96 and a one year high of $155.50. The stock has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.39.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

