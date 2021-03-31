Twinbeech Capital LP Acquires Shares of 10,835 DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at about $596,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of DaVita by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 498,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,547,000 after buying an additional 219,020 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of DaVita by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 471,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,407,000 after buying an additional 8,375 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of DaVita by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 426,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,017,000 after buying an additional 111,127 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DaVita by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 402,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,268,000 after buying an additional 8,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

DVA opened at $109.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.68. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.51 and a twelve month high of $125.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.20). DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

DVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of DaVita from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $127.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist upped their target price on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $47,746.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,862.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.