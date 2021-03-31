Twinbeech Capital LP Purchases Shares of 16,063 Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,689,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,164 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 11.0% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,273,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,030,000 after purchasing an additional 422,390 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 3,768.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,252,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142,277 shares during the period. Third Point LLC increased its position in Black Knight by 293.7% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,518 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Black Knight by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,224,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,145,000 after acquiring an additional 37,919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKI stock opened at $72.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.38 and a 12 month high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $342.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.06 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.45%. On average, equities analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BKI. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Black Knight from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.24.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

