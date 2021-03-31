New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Shares Acquired by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP grew its position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 61.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,210 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in New Relic were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEWR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of New Relic by 5.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of New Relic by 5.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,013 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of New Relic by 35.4% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of New Relic by 392.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 188,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,908,000 after acquiring an additional 150,431 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of New Relic by 42.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEWR opened at $59.93 on Wednesday. New Relic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.03 and a 12-month high of $81.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.35 and a 200 day moving average of $63.41.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.58. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 26.93%. The business had revenue of $166.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEWR. UBS Group downgraded shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer cut shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of New Relic from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.06.

In other New Relic news, insider William Staples sold 3,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $251,474.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,341.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total transaction of $1,896,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

