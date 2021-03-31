ichi.farm (ICHI) Trading 8.3% Lower Over Last Week

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. ichi.farm has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ichi.farm coin can currently be purchased for about $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ichi.farm alerts:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded 561,850.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00063125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $167.28 or 0.00286442 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006869 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $523.44 or 0.00896296 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00048918 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.32 or 0.00079318 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00031619 BTC.

ichi.farm Coin Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins.

ichi.farm Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ichi.farm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ichi.farm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ICHIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ichi.farm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ichi.farm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.