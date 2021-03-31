Ryo Currency Trading Down 21.8% Over Last Week (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. In the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded down 21.8% against the dollar. One Ryo Currency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0157 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ryo Currency has a total market cap of $447,835.42 and approximately $2,804.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,400.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,820.05 or 0.03116478 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $192.36 or 0.00329385 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $521.15 or 0.00892375 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.25 or 0.00438781 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.97 or 0.00356114 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003540 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.55 or 0.00257788 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00022615 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency (RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 28,555,893 coins and its circulating supply is 28,438,580 coins. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com . Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

