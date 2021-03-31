Truvestments Capital LLC Invests $62,000 in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 517 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AMETEK by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 484,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,177,000 after buying an additional 27,572 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in AMETEK by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 68,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,248,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AMETEK by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 1,268.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 89,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,932,000 after purchasing an additional 83,293 shares during the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AME opened at $127.44 on Wednesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.02 and a 12 month high of $129.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.88.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.09%.

In related news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 4,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $514,352.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,954,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $1,648,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,550 shares in the company, valued at $5,520,833.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock worth $4,670,688. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AME shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

