Truvestments Capital LLC Takes Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period.

Shares of IYW stock opened at $86.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.35. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $48.27 and a 1-year high of $93.67.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

