Truvestments Capital LLC Invests $48,000 in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS)

Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XHS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,666,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000.

NYSEARCA:XHS opened at $105.27 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF has a 52 week low of $51.04 and a 52 week high of $111.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.87.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.