Truvestments Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Third Security LLC raised its stake in Precigen by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 84,021,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $294,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Precigen by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,750,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,128,000 after buying an additional 2,265,972 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Precigen by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,086,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after buying an additional 403,960 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Precigen by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 467,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after buying an additional 14,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Precigen by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 236,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 12,543 shares in the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Precigen from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Precigen in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Precigen from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Precigen in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Precigen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.54.

PGEN opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.21. Precigen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.31.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Precigen had a negative return on equity of 150.85% and a negative net margin of 295.57%. On average, research analysts forecast that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Precigen news, CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 9,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $95,462.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,597.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Thomas Perez sold 9,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $95,557.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 288,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,050,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,862 shares of company stock worth $357,583. 50.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Precigen Profile

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

