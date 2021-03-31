1,448 Shares in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Bought by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Camping World by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,870,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,765,000 after buying an additional 445,908 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Camping World by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 679,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,706,000 after purchasing an additional 42,779 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Camping World by 109.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 588,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,496,000 after purchasing an additional 307,215 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Camping World by 1,210.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 486,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,663,000 after purchasing an additional 449,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Camping World by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 358,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,327,000 after purchasing an additional 9,715 shares in the last quarter. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camping World stock opened at $36.79 on Wednesday. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $44.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.22. Camping World had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 270.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Camping World’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.38%.

In other Camping World news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 590,588 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $22,554,555.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary J. George sold 5,000 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $211,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,704.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,692,126 shares of company stock valued at $65,844,130. Company insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.88.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

