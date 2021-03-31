IHT Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,865 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 3,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,230 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS opened at $76.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.84. The company has a market capitalization of $99.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.07 and a fifty-two week high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 62,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $4,793,109.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,943 shares in the company, valued at $4,793,109.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 589,025 shares of company stock worth $44,267,002. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.08.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.