Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:DSE) Short Interest Update

Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:DSE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 48.1% from the February 28th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:DSE opened at $7.26 on Wednesday. Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.25.

Get Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000.

Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co and Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.