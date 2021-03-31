PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in March

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS PCCWY opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.93. PCCW has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $6.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.277 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from PCCW’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10.

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Japan, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile and international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

