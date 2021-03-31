4,250 Shares in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Acquired by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,250 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,609,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,034,349,000 after purchasing an additional 434,219 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 481,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $190,992,000 after buying an additional 25,562 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP raised its holdings in HubSpot by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 326,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,558,000 after buying an additional 90,342 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in HubSpot by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 269,172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,711,000 after buying an additional 52,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in HubSpot by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,614,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $435.63 on Wednesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $110.57 and a one year high of $547.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $477.05 and its 200 day moving average is $385.01. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.68 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $252.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.36 million. As a group, research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cannonball Research upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $425.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of HubSpot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $457.57.

In other news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total transaction of $3,283,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 657,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,877,925.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.44, for a total transaction of $171,658.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,526,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,433 shares of company stock worth $17,876,289 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

