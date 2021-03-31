Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Sells 10,412 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 49.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,412 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Under Armour by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 64,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 30,398 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at $2,594,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth about $758,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 145,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 397.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 78,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 63,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UAA opened at $21.74 on Wednesday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $24.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of -13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UAA shares. Argus cut shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Under Armour has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.88.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

