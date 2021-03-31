Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 114,169 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 806,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 114,169 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Wendy’s were worth $17,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WEN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,488,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $405,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,520 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,863,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,693,000 after purchasing an additional 29,530 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,860,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,785,000 after purchasing an additional 425,196 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 264.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,645,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,574 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,478,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WEN shares. Oppenheimer cut The Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered The Wendy’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on The Wendy’s from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.05.

The Wendy’s stock opened at $20.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.59 and its 200 day moving average is $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The Wendy’s Company has a one year low of $12.34 and a one year high of $24.91.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $474.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.59 million. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The Wendy’s’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 61.02%.

In other The Wendy’s news, insider E.J. Wunsch bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $142,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 80,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,453.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

