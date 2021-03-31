Castleark Management LLC Lowers Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Castleark Management LLC decreased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 4,038.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 698,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,543,000 after buying an additional 681,727 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 26,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,054,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 179.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 11,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FISV. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.72.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total transaction of $2,303,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,140,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $120.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.84 billion, a PE ratio of 91.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.37 and a twelve month high of $126.25.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

