United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $18,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $234,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares in the company, valued at $99,333,504. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total value of $147,281.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at $147,281.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,780 shares of company stock worth $7,466,129 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DLR opened at $141.24 on Wednesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $165.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.83 and a 200-day moving average of $140.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DLR shares. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.30.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

