Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,549 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $19,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VV. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 206.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 928,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares in the last quarter.

VV stock opened at $184.35 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $112.14 and a twelve month high of $186.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $183.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.66.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

