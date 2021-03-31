United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $20.85 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 789,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155,244 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.76% of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF worth $20,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 26,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 10,081 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPMB opened at $25.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.40. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.88 and a 1 year high of $27.00.

