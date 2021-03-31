United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Grows Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $20,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 68.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on J shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird cut Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Benchmark raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.38.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $503,703.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,194.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE J opened at $128.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.97 and its 200 day moving average is $106.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.17 and a 12 month high of $129.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

