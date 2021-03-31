Hydro Protocol Trading 14.4% Lower This Week (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 31st. One Hydro Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0274 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hydro Protocol has a total market cap of $19.24 million and $1.77 million worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded down 14.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00020983 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00046920 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $371.71 or 0.00636483 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00067606 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00026813 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Token Profile

HOT is a token. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

