ODUWA (OWC) Price Reaches $0.64 on Top Exchanges

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. ODUWA has a total market cap of $2.70 million and approximately $10,204.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODUWA token can now be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00001102 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ODUWA has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,440.81 or 1.00068386 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00032666 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00010652 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.31 or 0.00103265 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001354 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001737 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004488 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 tokens. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

