Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NYSEAMERICAN:PLX opened at $4.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.62. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $7.02. The company has a market cap of $165.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.87.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in Israel, Brazil, rest of Latin America, and internationally. The company offers Elelyso, a plant cell expressed recombinant glucocerebrosidase enzyme for the treatment of Gaucher disease.

