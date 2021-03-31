Jane Street Group LLC Increases Position in Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Aegon (NYSE:AEG) by 1,296.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 855,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 794,633 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Aegon were worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aegon during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aegon during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Aegon by 14.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 64,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aegon during the third quarter worth about $179,000.

Shares of AEG opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.76. Aegon has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $5.11.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.0727 per share. This is an increase from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AEG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aegon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

