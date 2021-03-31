Jane Street Group LLC Sells 29,142 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,142 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

VYMI stock opened at $65.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.03 and a 200-day moving average of $61.60. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $43.34 and a 12-month high of $66.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.361 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

