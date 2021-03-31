Jane Street Group LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,142 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYMI. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $69,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter.

VYMI opened at $65.60 on Wednesday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $43.34 and a 52 week high of $66.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.361 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

