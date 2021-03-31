Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Issues Earnings Results

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion.

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $26.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.95 and its 200-day moving average is $20.31. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,947,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $247,184,650.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Rene G. Casares sold 12,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $260,394.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 113,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,704.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,129,016 shares of company stock worth $250,919,052.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ASO shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.31.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

