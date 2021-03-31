Jane Street Group LLC Decreases Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $3,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WLTW. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,047,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,962,000 after purchasing an additional 739,568 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 161.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,791,000 after acquiring an additional 699,764 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,397,000. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1,429.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 380,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,241,000 after purchasing an additional 355,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 858,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,912,000 after acquiring an additional 302,852 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.27.

Shares of WLTW stock opened at $232.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.79. The firm has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $153.13 and a 1-year high of $236.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.90 EPS. Analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Read More: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.