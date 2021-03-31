Jane Street Group LLC Invests $4.03 Million in USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 77,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,032,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,748,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,384,000 after acquiring an additional 413,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 296,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,378,000 after acquiring an additional 7,129 shares during the last quarter.

Get USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA USTB opened at $51.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.81. USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.07 and a 52 week high of $52.14.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB).

Receive News & Ratings for USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.