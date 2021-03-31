JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,690 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF were worth $4,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF stock opened at $57.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.81. JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.94 and a fifty-two week high of $58.54.

