Jane Street Group LLC Reduces Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,166 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.72% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF worth $4,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPUS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 26,171 shares during the last quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 747,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,567,000 after purchasing an additional 26,128 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,621,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,624,000 after purchasing an additional 22,953 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 810,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,805,000 after purchasing an additional 22,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 488,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,893,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPUS opened at $91.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.52. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $91.73.

