Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abiomed alerts:

In related news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.00, for a total transaction of $1,830,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,516,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABMD. TheStreet upgraded Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD opened at $309.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.14 and a 1-year high of $387.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $312.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.55.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $231.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.31 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Abiomed Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.