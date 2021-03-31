iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV) Holdings Raised by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV) by 241.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 97,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,937 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF were worth $4,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 136.6% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $231,000.

Shares of IDRV opened at $45.61 on Wednesday. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $48.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.17.

