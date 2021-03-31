Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 187 IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,333.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,666,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,877 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $103,878,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,769,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,455,000 after acquiring an additional 469,440 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $73,761,000. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 623.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC now owns 432,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,785,000 after acquiring an additional 372,589 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $206.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $243.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.86. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $266.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $6.11. The firm had revenue of $848.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.45 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $154.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.38.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

