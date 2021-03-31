842 Shares in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Bought by Freedman Financial Associates Inc.

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLF. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 9,595 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 184,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,506,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $304,000. 43.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $68.50 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.45.

SLF opened at $50.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.52 and a 1-year high of $52.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.51.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.433 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.42%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers life, health, dental, critical illness, and long-term care insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; and real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

