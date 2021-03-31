Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Acquires New Position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 23,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGF opened at $18.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.67 and a 200-day moving average of $18.85. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $15.97 and a twelve month high of $19.33.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

