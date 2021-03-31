Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 146 Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.68.

In other Accenture news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total value of $1,979,630.66. Insiders sold a total of 39,482 shares of company stock worth $10,186,569 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN opened at $278.55 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $148.28 and a fifty-two week high of $281.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.85.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

