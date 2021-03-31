Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.45) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research note issued on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren expects that the company will earn ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kinnate Biopharma’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.04.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KNTE. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Kinnate Biopharma stock opened at $28.98 on Wednesday. Kinnate Biopharma has a 1-year low of $24.14 and a 1-year high of $48.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.72.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,071,000. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,279,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,469,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,367,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,833,000.

Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors for treating genomically defined cancers. The company's lead product candidate is KIN002787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors.

