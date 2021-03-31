Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,513 Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Amcor by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 15.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. 34.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amcor alerts:

AMCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Amcor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.57.

NYSE AMCR opened at $11.74 on Wednesday. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.37.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.1175 dividend. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.44%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

Further Reading: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.