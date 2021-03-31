Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Takes $45,000 Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. South State CORP. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 5,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,359 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 36,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 16,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPG opened at $152.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.52. The company has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.01 and a fifty-two week high of $156.57.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.32.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

