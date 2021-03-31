Short Interest in Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Rises By 55.6%

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 388,800 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the February 28th total of 249,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,296.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SFFYF opened at $51.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.38. Signify has a 52-week low of $16.30 and a 52-week high of $51.75.

About Signify

Signify N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Lamps, LED, Professional, and Home. The company offers various light-emitting diode (LED) lamps, including spots, bulbs, and tubes for the professional and consumer channels; and LED electronic components, such as LED drivers and LED modules for luminaire original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), as well as for professional luminaire applications in the retail, office, and outdoor segments.

