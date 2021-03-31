Short Interest in Seadrill Limited (OTCMKTS:SDRLF) Increases By 77.1%

Seadrill Limited (OTCMKTS:SDRLF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 244,400 shares, an increase of 77.1% from the February 28th total of 138,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 311,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of SDRLF opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. Seadrill has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.47.

Seadrill Company Profile

Seadrill Limited, an offshore drilling contractor, provides offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Floaters, Jack-up Rigs, and Other. The Floaters segment offers drilling, completion, and maintenance services for offshore exploration and production wells.

