Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, an increase of 82.4% from the February 28th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Safran in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Safran from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Safran from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAFRY opened at $34.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Safran has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $37.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

