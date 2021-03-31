ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) announced its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of CFRX stock opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.42. The firm has a market cap of $169.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.08. ContraFect has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $8.45.

Separately, Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on ContraFect from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, an investigational novel lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible.

