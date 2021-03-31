Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0358 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd.

NYSE WSR opened at $9.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.83. Whitestone REIT has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.07 million, a P/E ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.30.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.15). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 5.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Whitestone REIT will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

